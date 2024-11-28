Titans Coach Celebrating Special Thanksgiving
The football world can be cruel at times as some families don't get to spend Thanksgiving together, but this year, that isn't the case for Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
Callahan, 40, went to college at UCLA in the early 2000's as a quarterback and quickly got into coaching shortly after, much like his dad, Bill.
Bill, 68, has coached for Brian's entire life, and most of that time came while he was in the NFL.
This means that the Callahan father and son duo haven't had a chance to spend many Thanksgivings together, but with son Brian leading the staff and father Bill coaching the offensive line, the two will get to celebrate the holiday together for the first time in a while.
"Probably when I was 18, when I was in high school," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I haven't seen my parents on a holiday, Thanksgiving or Christmas, in quite some time. That should be nice."
In Brian's first year as the Titans head coach, there hasn't been much to be thankful for. However, the Callahans should be thankful for the team's Week 12 win on the road against the Houston Texans, easily the biggest victory of the season.
So while the Callahans will get a chance to spend a holiday together, they will still be at the Titans facility doing their best to try and continue the team's winning ways.
The Callahans are getting the team ready to face off against the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 13. A win would give the Titans their first win streak of the season and some momentum going into the rest of December. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
