Titans Coach Validated After Texans Win
The Tennessee Titans have been through a lot this season, but a lot of the struggles were made worth it after beating the Houston Texans on the road in Week 12.
The struggles throughout the season took its toll on first-year head coach Brian Callahan, but he felt validated after the Titans' big win.
"We finally get a chance against a really good team on the road in the division to show what we're made of," Callahan said. "This is the team we think we're capable of being. It's the team that I've believed in all year long. The way they go about their business and the foundation and the culture of what we want our team to look like is there. We've just had to make the plays to win the game. It was really great to see that. This is a critical stretch for all of us just in terms of making sure that what we want our team to be and what the future of our team looks like, which for us is just week to week right now. But it validates a lot of the things that we've done so far.”
The Titans have caught a lot of bad breaks when it comes to injuries and matchups on both sides of the ball, but the players that were on the field were able to piece together a complementary game that led to a Tennessee victory.
The win against a good, playoff-caliber team like the Texans should give the Titans confidence going into the final six weeks of the season. While the postseason may not be in the cards for the Titans in 2024, they can build a lot of momentum in these games to get them on the right foot to begin the offseason.
