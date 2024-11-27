Titans Only Focused on Themselves
The Tennessee Titans are two-thirds of the way through the season, and while the first 12 weeks didn't go their way, they continue to move forward.
There has been a lot of criticism directed the Titans' way, but they have handled it well according to coach Brian Callahan.
"I would think the most important thing for us is just the way that our guys don't ever react to what's out there," Callahan said. "They trust each other. They trust the coaches. They trust the people around them. You got a lot of good people here and people in place. Players, coaches, support staff. And those guys do a great job and we've always believed in each other from the get go."
The Titans have always held belief in themselves for how strong they can be as a team, and that's part of why the team was able to upset the Houston Texans in Week 12 for their best win of the season.
Titans quarterback Will Levis is leading the way with this initiative.
“I'm proud of how everyone has handled themselves," Levis said. "There are teams across the league in similar situation we are, just the bottom of that pack. We feel like the football we put on tape, how we prepare, how we strain every single game, that we weren't going to be seen as a team that's given up. It's credit to everybody just powering through, blocking out all the noise, keeping the blinders on and just getting a win.”
The Titans will continue to worry about themselves as opposed to the outside noise in Week 13 as they take on the Washington Commanders on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside Northwest Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!