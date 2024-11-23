Titans Pressed to Pursue Rising Star Pass Rusher
The Tennessee Titans are going to be a very interesting team to watch heading into the NFL offseason.
Quite a few questions will need to be answered. At the quarterback position, the Titans will need to figure out if Will Levis is their guy or if they want to pursue another option. They will also need to figure out how to stack more roster talent.
One area that could use some attention is at the edge rusher position. Tennessee could use a better pass rush and there will be some intriguing options that could be available in the offseason.
New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari would be an ideal target for the Titans.
Daman Zimbelman of Titan Sized has urged Tennessee to consider pursuing Ojulari in free agency this offseason.
"Ojulari is only 24 years old and would fill a massive need for the Titans, who rank 26th in the league in sacks," Zimbelman wrote. "Current edge rusher Arden Key could be a cut candidate this offseason as a post-June 1st designation would save the team $7 million according to Over The Cap. Even if Key returns, the Titans could look to upgrade the pass rush opposite Harold Landry and provide some much needed depth to a thin unit."
At just 24-years-old, Ojulari has not even reached his peak. He has plenty of room to develop and become an even better player.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Giants so far, Ojulari has played in 10 games. He has racked up 28 total tackles to go along with six sacks and a fumble recovery.
Ojulari is in his fourth NFL season. He has played in 45 total games. In those appearances, he has 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers show how much pass-rushing talent he possesses.
If the Titans were to sign him, their defense would immediately take a step forward. He would be a long-term fixture of the defense and would be well worth the lucrative contract that it would take to get him.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Tennessee will have any interest in Ojulari. But, if they want to improve their pass rush dramatically, he would be a perfect target.
