Titans RB Continues to Impress
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has quietly been having a fantastic season in his first year with the team.
Pollard, 27, had one of the best games of his season against the Houston Texans in Week 12, running the ball 24 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Pollard earned the praise from Titans head coach Brian Callahan after the game.
"I thought Tony Pollard was fantastic today, as he always is," Callahan said. "119 yards and a touchdown-that’s good work. I thought up front, you know, that's a really good rush unit, and I thought we held them in decent check for most of the game."
Pollard also received some flowers from quarterback Will Levis, whose job was made much easier thanks to his contributions.
“Tony has been a baller all year for us," Levis said. "With Tyjae (Spears) being out, we knew his workload was going to be extensive this week, and he was up for the challenge, and credit those guys up front. Couple trickier schemes that we were able to pull off and rip some big ones. That touchdown run was sweet, that trap we ran. Tony sees it well. He gets the yards he needs to and more, and it's fun to watch him and spectate back there.”
So far this season, Pollard has ran for 800 yards, putting him on pace for a third . Pollard has become a crucial part of the Titans offense, and if he continues to play as well as he has, he could very well be around for when Tennessee is back in contention in the AFC South and the Wild Card race.
Pollard and the Titans will look to stack another impressive performance in Week 13 as they take on the Washington Commanders.
