Titans Again Linked to Future Hall of Fame QB
The Tennessee Titans are a team with an unknown future at the quarterback position.
Will Levis has shown some flashes of being a guy that the Titans could keep past the 2024 season. Unfortunately, his turnover issue from earlier in the season and inconsistency has left his status in doubt.
Should he be able to have a strong end to the season from here on out, he could earn the right to be brought back for 2025. However, Tennessee could consider bringing in another quarterback even with him still on the roster.
Over the last week, the Titans have been connected as a possible suitor for New York Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers if he ends up looking for a new home.
Rumors have come out that the Jets could consider cutting Rodgers during the 2024 season. If that happens, Tennessee is being looked at as a potential option for him.
Cory Woodroof of For The Win has named the Titans as a potential Rodgers destination.
"The Titans really are one of Rodgers’ best spots to continue his NFL career," Woodroof wrote. "Tennessee has real talent on both sides of the ball, but inconsistent quarterback play has held the team back. While the offensive line still needs more work, Rodgers going ahead and joining the Titans for the rest of the season might be a boost to both sides. The Titans could give him a deal through 2025 and see if they could contend in a very malleable AFC South. If not, Tennessee could find his heir apparent in the seemingly loaded 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class. We like this a lot for both sides, honestly."
Bringing Rodgers in on a deal for the rest of 2024 if he's cut and for the 2025 season would give Tennessee a chance to develop Levis for another year before throwing him back on the field.
Rodgers also could end up being a valuable mentor for the 25-year-old quarterback.
So far this season, Rodgers has completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games. He hasn't played like the all-time great that he usually has throughout his career, but he hasn't been bad either.
Making a move for Rodgers would make sense for the Titans. He could be a bridge quarterback in 2025 and try to help the team compete in the AFC, while mentoring and giving Levis time to learn the game better from the sideline.
It's not likely to happen, but it can't be ruled out either.
