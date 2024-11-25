Titans Linked to Jets' Breakout Star
The Tennessee Titans stunned the Houston Texans with a 32-27 win on Sunday, but that doesn't mean that things are suddenly fine and dandy in Music City.
The Titans have a plethora of needs they will have to address during the offseason, and the good news is that they are projected to have a wealth of cap space to sign free agents.
While free agency is still months away, it's never too early to start speculating, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has already linked Tennessee to New York Jets breakout star Jamien Sherwood.
While Ballentine notes that the Titans' defense actually isn't that bad, he thinks the team could absolutely use an upgrade at linebacker, which is where Sherwood comes into play.
"For instance, Kenneth Murray Jr., despite getting an interception on Sunday, has struggled," wrote Ballentine. "Going back to free agency to find a replacement might be an offseason priority. If that's the case, Jamien Sherwood would make a lot of sense. The 24-year-old has proved himself as an asset to the Jets defense as a smaller linebacker at 6'2", 216. He would instantly improve the Titans' pass coverage in the middle of the field."
Sherwood is now in his fourth NFL season, but he never really got an opportunity to showcase his talents until this year.
The youngster has already racked up 103 tackles and a couple of sacks through 11 games and has also earned himself a rather impressive 72.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Sherwood, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He barely got any playing time over his first couple of seasons, amassing 31 total tackles. Last year, his role grew slightly, as he finished with 46 stops and a forced fumble.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!