Will Levis Starts to Shine for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are celebrating after a 32-27 win against the Houston Texans in Week 12 inside NRG Stadium.
In the win, Titans quarterback Will Levis had arguably his best game yet, completing 18 of 24 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Titans coach Brian Callahan was pleased with Levis and his performance in the win.
"Huge. You're going to have bad plays in a game at every position, and particularly the quarterback ones, you throw one for interception and it goes down the other way for points is challenging to overcome. But it was just really good to see that nobody really flinched at all. We just kept going and found ways in all phases to make the plays to win the game at the end. And Will is deserving of it. He does everything the way that you want a quarterback to do things. He works his butt off to be in position to help our team, and for him to get his first win of the season and for his road win on the division against a team that we gotta play twice a year is awesome," Callahan said.
Levis has been better since his return from his shoulder injury, but he was unable to pull out a win in either game against the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings. The game marked the first this season where Levis started and completed a win for the Titans.
“I mean it's a cumulation of the last couple weeks," Callahan said. "I thought he [Will Levis] played, for the most part, fantastic, particularly in that first half. He had the one interception for a touchdown, but he kept battling. He'd throw interceptions sometimes, and come back and fight. It was great. But I really was happy with the way he played."
Levis also shared his coach's emotions when it came to putting together the win.
“Feels awesome," Levis said. "A lot of people have been working hard to get a win like this, and just happy, from top down in the whole organization. We talked all week about how much it means to help the front office, Miss Amy [Adams Strunk], and everybody. That win was for her, and just good to come here and get a win.”
The Titans are back in action next week as they visit the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
