Analyst Slams Titans, Aaron Rodgers Rumors
The Tennessee Titans have to figure out what they're going to do at the quarterback position moving forward.
Will Levis showed flashes of big-time potential during his rookie season last year. Unfortunately, in year two, he has taken a huge step back and shown a lot of regression.
That has led to questions about his future with the team.
Recently, it has been suggested that Aaron Rodgers could end up being a potential target for the Titans if they're looking for another quarterback.
It's widely expected that Rodgers will part ways with the New York Jets in the offseason. Some speculation has even suggested that he could cut ties with the Jets during the 2024 season.
With that being said, Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News has slammed the rumors of Rodgers being a potential target for Tennessee.
"However, for the Titans to even consider bringing Rodgers in, they would have to be confident they are just a quarterback away and that Rodgers can put them over the top," Moraitis wrote. "And, Rodgers would have to believe that the Titans are right there in terms of being a contender. Nothing we've seen from Rodgers or the Titans in 2024 has indicated any of those things are the case."
He continued forward, revealing his thoughts on what the Titans should actually choose to do.
"What the Titans need to do is find their long-term solution under center and not a shaky bridge quarterback," he wrote. "If Levis doesn't rebound, Tennessee needs to get their guy in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will have a high pick."
Obviously, in an ideal world, Levis would bounce back strong down the stretch of the season. He could still very well do that and there is no denying the talent he possesses.
Bringing in Rodgers would be entertaining, but it wouldn't change much about the outlook for the franchise. Depending on the price, they could consider signing Rodgers to a one or two-year deal and drafting a rookie. Starting Rodgers and letting a rookie learn from the sideline could make sense.
Even with that being a possibility, the idea of Rodgers to Tennessee just doesn't make a ton of sense. Fans should not expect to see the Titans try to pursue Rodgers this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!