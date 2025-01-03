Titans Rule Seven Out vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans will close out their season in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, but a few players are already looking closer towards 2025.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, running back Tyjae Spears, pass rusher Arden Key, linebacker Otis Reese IV, defensive back Amani Hooker, offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and kicker Nick Folk are ruled out for the team's season finale against the Texans.
The most notable absence for the team is Key, who was just shy of achieving some incentives for his contract.
Key needed at least 1.5 sacks to earn $500,000, which is a pretty significant prize. Key has 6.5 sacks this season, but hasn't taken down a quarterback since Dec. 1 when he sacked Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels 1.5 times in the nation's capital. Now, he'll have to work towards next season as he recovers from his hand injury.
Even though they are short-handed, the Titans are going to do everything in their power to try and beat the playoff-bound Texans for the second time this season.
Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
