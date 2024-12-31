Titans Re-Sign CB to Practice Squad
The Tennessee Titans are rolling back on a decision they recently made in regards to one of their young cornerbacks.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing Gabe Jeudy-Lally to the practice squad just three days after the team waived him.
Jeudy-Lally, an undrafted free agent this year out of Tennessee, was released after being on the 53-man roster for the past two months.
Jeudy-Lally has appeared in four games for the Titans this season, only appearing on special teams. With the team down to one game left in the regular season, there is a chance that Jeudy-Lally could be elevated by the team to make an appearance in the team's Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans.
After the regular season wraps up, there is a good chance that Jeudy-Lally will sign a futures contract with the Titans, which would put him on the 90-man roster leading into training camp.
Then, he will find himself battling his teammates during the offseason for a chance to get on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.
The Titans are now preparing to host the Texans on Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium.
