Titans Connected to Sleeper Notre Dame Star
The Tennessee Titans are going to need to make some major changes during the upcoming NFL offseason. Most notably, they will need to bring in a new quarterback.
Will Levis has come nowhere close to proving that he can be a starter for the future. Mason Rudolph isn't a guy that the Titans will want to head into the 2025 NFL season with either.
So far, Tennessee has been connected to quite a few different options. Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins are two of them, but they have also been heavily connected to Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
What would happen if the Titans don't end up with any of those players?
Tennessee could look to pick a young quarterback later in the NFL Draft. They could try to find a sleeper quarterback that could develop over the next couple of years into being their full-time starter.
With that in mind, there is one name that has been suggested as a very intriguing quarterback option.
Nick Suss of The Tennessean has named Riley Leonard as a potential player to watch.
"Look, this just isn't a great playoff for quarterback scouting. But Leonard should be an intriguing type of player to watch. He's a dynamic runner who rarely puts the ball in harm's way and steps up to make timely throws when needed. He isn't the type of quarterback you consider in the first round, but he's the kind of guy who can develop in a quarterback-friendly system as a backup for two or three years and eventually emerge as a guy who can be counted on. Titans coach Brian Callahan was able to do that with quarterback Jake Browning in Cincinnati," Suss wrote.
Leonard has put together a strong season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He has led them to Orange Bowl, with a matchup against Penn State coming up on January 9.
During the season, he has completed 232 of his 349 pass attempts for 2,383 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also carried the ball 149 times for 831 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Granted, his passing numbers need some work. He has a lot of developing to do when it comes to his arm, but the raw potential is there. On the ground, he's an elite dual-threat quarterback.
Would the Titans be willing to take a gamble on a quarterback like Leonard? Do they want to go down the right of not knowing about a young quarterback once again?
Backing up the selection of Leonard with a solid bridge quarterback would be ideal. Signing Cousins or Rodgers and letting Leonard develop behind them would be an ideal scenario.
All of that being said, Leonard is simply a name to watch. There is no telling if Tennessee will have interest in him or not. However, he's a very intriguing player and could make sense for the Titans.
