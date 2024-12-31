Decoding Deion Sanders' Potential Titans Draft Snub
The Tennessee Titans currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so if the season ended today, they would be in line to select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The New England Patriots own the top pick at this time, and with Drake Maye already under center, they aren't taking a quarterback.
That should leave Sanders to the Titans, assuming he would want to play there.
Or if Deion Sanders would want him in Tennessee.
Remember: earlier in the season, Deion specifically said he would privately step in if the "wrong team" attempts to draft his son. Now, Deion is kind of, sort of walking that back...but not really.
Reading between the lines, Deion is basically saying that he didn't specifically tell anyone that he won't allow Shedeur to play for certain squads. But then he concludes his statement by essentially revealing he will step in if necessary.
I mean, he literally just said he will say it "directly to whom it may concern" and then went on to say that he knows Roger Goodell. So, yeah. It's pretty clear that Deion has a desired destination for his son and that there are certain teams he wouldn't want drafting Shedeur.
You have to think the Titans would be one of those teams.
Why? Small market, no real prestige, a horrible offensive line and not a whole lot of supporting talent. Just because Tennessee has the No. 2 overall pick does not necessarily mean Sanders is a slam dunk. There has been a precedent set, after all.
John Elway did it. Eli Manning did it. What's stops Deion and Shedeur from doing the same thing?
The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have generally been viewed as the two most favored destinations for Sanders. The problem is that both clubs have now fallen too far down in the draft order to have a realistic shot at landing him.
That is, of course, unless Sanders forces his way there, a possibility that absolutely cannot be dismissed.
