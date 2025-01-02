Titans Named Top Team to Take Risk on Pro Bowl QB
The Tennessee Titans are expected to pursue a quarterback upgrade during the upcoming NFL offseason. Bringing in a better option than Will Levis or Mason Rudolph would be a welcome sight for the frustrated fan base.
All season long this year, the Titans have struggled to get competent production under center. That could lead to them trying to find a proven veteran to help turn things around.
Of course, Tennessee will still need to figure out its long-term situation at quarterback. They could still target a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft while bringing in a bridge veteran to win now.
With that in mind, Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone has named the Titans as one of the top contenders to "take a risk" on Kirk Cousins this offseason.
"There were rumors back in the middle of the 2017 season that the San Francisco 49ers were poised to go after Kirk Cousins in 2018 NFL free agency. That never happened because instead, the Niners traded for Jimmy Garoppolo," Bedinger wrote.
"Still, Titans GM Ran Carthon was the 49ers' director of pro personnel back then and you can't help but wonder if he feels like a player of Cousins's caliber could raise the floor of this Titans team while they bring in a young QB to develop."
Cousins was benched a couple of weeks back by the Atlanta Falcons. It seems very likely that his tenure with the team is over. That could still change, but that is very widely expected.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Falcons, Cousins ended up playing in 14 games. He completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Clearly, the turnover numbers were a major concern.
Despite the interception trouble that he had this season, Cousins has a proven track record of being a quality starting quarterback. Tennessee would be wise to take a gamble on him, assuming the money makes sense.
At 36 years old, Cousins probably has another two or three years left in him. That would be perfect for the Titans to give them a chance to find a young quarterback and develop him.
Obviously, just is just an opinion and not a report that Tennessee will have interest in Cousins. The fit would make a lot of sense for both sides, but it may not end up being of interest to the Titans.
Expect to hear a lot of quarterback rumors surrounding the franchise as the offseason draws closer. Cousins will likely be attached to quite a few of them.
