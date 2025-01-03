Will Levis Gets Advice From Titans Veteran
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has been through ups and downs during his second season in the NFL.
Unfortunately for him, he has dealt with more hardships than triumphs. Levis started the year with turnover issues before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4. The injury cost him three games in the middle of the season, and when he came back, he wasn't able to do enough to keep the job.
After his turnover woes came back in Week 15, he was benched in favor of veteran Mason Rudolph, casting serious doubt on his future with the team.
Levis has been down lately, but according to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, he had a positive conversation with practice squad quarterback Trevor Siemian that changed his perspective.
"Nick Holz credited Trevor Siemian for pulling Will Levis aside on a day when he was kind of feeling sorry for himself and told him he's been through it as well, it's how things go sometimes and everyone is watching him. Holz said Levis has responded well," Davenport tweeted.
Siemian, like Levis, is well-aware of the struggles quarterbacks have that aren't solidified franchise guys. The 33-year-old Siemian has started for four different franchises throughout his career, and only one of them was as a full-time starter.
The life of a backup quarterback can be challenging. You have to prepare like a starter, but you are often questioning your abilities because you aren't playing consistently. It's a new normal for Levis, especially after losing faith from the coaching staff.
However, all Levis can do now is control his future because he cannot change the past.
Levis has a chance to make an impression in Week 18 as the Titans host the Houston Texans in the season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
