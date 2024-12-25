Aaron Rodgers Hints at Titans? QB Praises Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans have been linked to Aaron Rodgers as a potential quarterback option for the 2025 NFL season on a few different occasions. Of course, for him to be an option, he would have to part ways with the New York Jets.
Rodgers and the Jets have suffered through a rough season. Entering Week 17, they hold just a 4-11 record. That could very well lead to a divorce between the two parties.
If New York does decide to part ways with Rodgers, the Titans would instantly become one of the top potential suitors for him.
With that being said, some believe that Rodgers may have hinted about potentially playing in Tennesse.
During his appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" this week, Rodgers had a lot of praise for the state of Tennessee.
"Shout out to the great state of Tennessee," Rodgers said. "Phenomenal state, great people out there. No state income tax. A lot of great country music down there. Great Barbecue."
Could this be Rodgers hinting that he would consider playing for the Titans? More than likely, it was nothing, but it's clear that the future Hall of Fame quarterback enjoys the state.
Should the Jets end up moving on from him, his thoughts about the state of Tennessee could come into play. He would also have a chance to lead a team in one of the weakest divisions in football, the AFC South.
So far this season, Rodgers has played in 15 games. He has completed 62.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,511 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Rodgers also has 107 yards on the ground.
Even though he turned 41 years old on Dec. 2, Rodgers still has been playing at a high level.
If the Titans were to consider him, he would be a solid two-year bridge option. Tennessee could keep Will Levis on the roster and let him learn behind Rodgers or they could target a top option in the 2025 NFL Draft and try to develop that player over the next couple of years.
Either way, Rodgers would be a name to watch very closely for the Titans if he ends up being made available this offseason.
