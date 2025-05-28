T.J. Watt Absent From Steelers OTAs While Looking for New Contract Extension
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was noticeably absent from the team's OTAs this week. While there isn't a clear answer as to why he's gone, it definitely seems his reasoning is because he's looking for a new contract extension with the Steelers.
Watt is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract he's currently on. He is set to earn $21.05 million during the 2025 season. Since he signed this contract, though, the market has changed drastically. Fellow AFC North competitor Myles Garrett made history when he signed his contract extension with the Cleveland Browns which sits at about $40 million a year.
Watt himself hasn't addressed the situation publicly, except for a subtle peace sign picture he posted on Instagram in April. However, his brother J.J. Watt was asked about his brother's contract situation when appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. He didn't provide much information.
“I have a lot of information on that subject,” Watt said. “I just—that’s not my subject."
The retired NFL star then talked about the current situation with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract extension. Hendrickson, unlike Watt, has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with how the Bengals have handled the situation. He even requested the opportunity to pursue a trade a couple of months ago when looking at options for the 2025 season.
“Ownership and front offices obviously treat this like a business, but they do not like it when the players flip the script on them and treat it like a business back,” Watt said.
The Steelers would likely want to get the Watt extension figured out sooner rather than later. It will be important for Pittsburgh to retain the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, especially with all the other uncertainty surrounding the team right now with the quarterback position, for example.