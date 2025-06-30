Teams Showing Increasing Trade Interest in Steelers' T.J. Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers shook up their roster Monday, reportedly trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.
As significant as that transaction was, however, there are rumblings that a more seismic Steelers-related deal could be on its way.
Teams are weighing potential deals for Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given today’s trade," Schefter wrote on social media.
The first sentence of that Schefter quote was corroborated by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who wrote Monday that the Steelers had no intention of trading Watt.
Watt, 30, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Steelers. The four-time All-Pro is set to make a little over $21 million in 2025, the final year of his deal.
Pittsburgh is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.