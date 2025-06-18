T.J. Watt's Contract Talks With Steelers Get Positive Update
T.J. Watt may finally be close to getting the contract he has wants from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Wednesday, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confidently stated that Watt will soon be one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL. While he noted Watt is unlikely to get a deal as big as the Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett or the Dallas Cowboys will give to Micah Parsons, it will be significant.
"I don't think he's going to get more than Myles Garrett. I think T.J. Watt is going to get a nice, strong healthy deal but I think at some point and time the two sides will be able to figure out a way to get this done," Schefter said. "And I can't imagine that T.J. Watt wouldn't be there for the start of training camp and Pittsburgh would not get a deal done."
Video of Schefter's full comments on Watt is below.
That sounds like it's a "when" not "if" Watt will get locked up.
The six-time All-Pro linebacker is entering the final year of the four-year, $112 million contract extension he agreed to in 2021. Watt has 108 sacks in 121 career games, and other than an injury-shortened 2022 season, he has hit double digits every year since 2018. In 2024, finished with 11.5 sacks ans six forced fumbles in 17 games.
It seems like Watt will be the next edge rusher to cash in with a huge deal.