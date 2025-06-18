SI

T.J. Watt's Contract Talks With Steelers Get Positive Update

Ryan Phillips

T.J. Watt had 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 season.
T.J. Watt had 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 season. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

T.J. Watt may finally be close to getting the contract he has wants from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confidently stated that Watt will soon be one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL. While he noted Watt is unlikely to get a deal as big as the Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett or the Dallas Cowboys will give to Micah Parsons, it will be significant.

"I don't think he's going to get more than Myles Garrett. I think T.J. Watt is going to get a nice, strong healthy deal but I think at some point and time the two sides will be able to figure out a way to get this done," Schefter said. "And I can't imagine that T.J. Watt wouldn't be there for the start of training camp and Pittsburgh would not get a deal done."

Video of Schefter's full comments on Watt is below.

That sounds like it's a "when" not "if" Watt will get locked up.

The six-time All-Pro linebacker is entering the final year of the four-year, $112 million contract extension he agreed to in 2021. Watt has 108 sacks in 121 career games, and other than an injury-shortened 2022 season, he has hit double digits every year since 2018. In 2024, finished with 11.5 sacks ans six forced fumbles in 17 games.

It seems like Watt will be the next edge rusher to cash in with a huge deal.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL