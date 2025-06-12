Mike Tomlin’s Update on T.J. Watt Contract Holdout Both Hopeful and Foreboding
The Pittsburgh Steelers are onboarding Aaron Rodgers this week after the 41-year-old quarterback signed with the franchise heading into minicamp. They're doing so without one of the roster's star players, T.J. Watt, who is holding out in an effort to secure a new contract from Pittsburgh.
Mike Tomlin spoke to media earlier in the week and conveyed he wasn't surprised by Watt's absence, but he and the organization were actively working to resolve the situation. On Thursday, the head coach offered a similar update, one laced with both hope and foreboding.
"I'm optimistic we're going to get things done because we got two sides that want to get things done," Tomlin told reporters. "When that's going to occur, I do not know."
The first half of the quote is music to the ears of yinzers everywhere. Watt is a perennial All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year winner who is making a strong case to be considered one of the best defenders to wear black and yellow in the franchise's storied history. If Pittsburgh is to compete this season with Rodgers under center, the team will sorely need the services of Watt.
However, it could be a while before he's back, as Tomlin notes. The NFL is still months away from kicking off, so there's plenty of time yet. But the Steelers will want Watt back in the building as soon as possible to ensure he's in tip-top shape come September.
One of several holdouts worth watching as the offseason continues its march towards the 2025 season kickoff.