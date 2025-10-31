‘TNF’ Announcers Couldn’t Believe Bad Tripping Penalty That Cost Dolphins 50 Yards
The Dolphins and Ravens both came into their Week 9 matchup with two wins as they try to salvage their seasons. Neither team was in any position to have a bad call go against them, but that's exactly what happened to Miami during the second quarter.
Trailing 14–3, Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass and threw a ball deep down the right sideline to Jaylen Waddle. The wide receiver made a great leaping catch and took a good, clean, hard hit but held onto the ball. It should have been a great highlight. Instead, it was wiped out by a horrendous tripping call that everyone disagreed with.
The Dolphins, their fans, announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit and even Prime's rules expert Terry McAulay all voiced their displeasure as referee Scott Novak announced the penalty.
"No, Kirk, it's not a foul," said McAulay before later adding matter-of-factly, "It's an incorrect call."
The penalty was called on Ollie Gordon II and he got an earful from running backs coach Eric Studesville as he walked off the field. Gordon, who was understandably upset after getting yelled at for something he didn't even do, then slammed his helmet and had to be calmed down by teammates.
What should have been first-and-10 on the Ravens' 7-yard line after a 36-yard gain turned into second-and-16 on the Dolphins' 42. The call cost the Dolphins more than half of a field's worth of yardage.
They punted two plays later.