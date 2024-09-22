Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt Were Sufficiently Hyped for Brandon Aubrey’s 65-Yard FG
Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt worked a Dallas Cowboys game for the third consecutive week to open the 2024 NFL season. Brady and Burkhardt were back at AT&T Stadium to see the Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens. For the second straight week things did not go well for Dallas early as the Ravens took a 21-6 lead into halftime.
The lone bright spot for the Cowboys was kicker Brandon Aubrey who kicked field goals of 65 and 51 yards. On the first one, which was just a yard behind Justin Tucker's NFL record 66-yarder, Burkhardt and Brady made sure to get excited after the rookie broadcaster faced some criticism for his reaction to a possible record-breaking field goal by Aubrey back in Week 1.
You can hear Brady join in as Burkhardt yells "good," which is kind of amusing.
Brady followed that up by being downright effusive towards the Cowboys kicker, going so far as to compare him to Stephen Curry.
“Hard to imagine the thought of attempting those,” said Brady. “He just bangs—what a leg obviously. The accuracy. He’s just, we talked about him before, he’s like the Steph Curry of kickers. There’s no range that’s too far. It’s interesting as you see all these long field goals being taken now in the NFL. I know I played for a long time, we all know that. The thought of a 52-yard field goal was kinda always the line of demarcation. That mental block, brain barrier has been broken by NFL kickers at this point.”