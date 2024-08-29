Tom Brady Impresses Fans With Personal Best Bench-Pressing Record in Workout Video
NFL legend Tom Brady can still dunk a basketball. He also, apparently, can bench press more than the average 47-year-old.
The former New England Patriots quarterback posted a workout video on Thursday titled, “My First Max Bench Press In 18 Years.” In the video, Brady revealed that the last time he did a max bench press was in 2005 or 2006 when he was training with backup quarterback Matt Cassel on the Patriots.
Eighteen years later, Brady decided to hit the gym again and see just how much he could bench. He was able to go up to 245 pounds, a personal best for him at 47 years-old.
“If you told me this morning that I had to do 245, I’d be like ‘You’re out of your f---ing mind,’” Brady said with a laugh.
“If I was trying to unretire, I would not be doing this,” he added.
After Brady’s latest viral highlight of dunking a basketball, it seems as though the seven-time Super Bowl champ is trying to relive his combine days. So far this offseason, he tested out his vertical on the court, bench pressed his max weight in the gym and ran the 40-yard-dash in February, purportedly beating his 40-time from when he was 22 years old.
In 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to become the network’s No. 1 analyst. He will make his NFL broadcasting debut with Kevin Burkhardt on Sept. 8, calling the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game in Week 1.