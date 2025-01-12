SI

Tom Brady Delivered a Brutal Announcer's Jinx to Packers Kicker

Brady jinxed Packers kicker Brandon McManus before he shanked a 38-yard field goal.

Ryan Phillips

Brandon McManus missed a 38-yard attempt in the Green Bay Packers' wild card round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tom Brady may be new at the broadcasting game but he delivered a veteran move on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers were trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 10-0 in the first half of their wild-card round matchup with 5:09 left before the break when Brady struck. The Packers faced fourth-and-13 from Philadelphia's 20-yard line and opted to send kicker Brandon McManus out to attempt a field goal.

On the previous play, quarterback Jordan Love threw an incompletion, refusing to take a chance on a risky pass with a field goal attempt likely. As McManus lined up for a 38-yard attempt Brady said, "So, good decision to at least try to keep three points on the board." You know what happened next.

McManus pushed the kick to the right, missing what should have been an easy kick. It was the first postseason miss of his career.

That's a classic announcer's jinx by Brady. Taking that three points for granted before the kicker has actually put it through the uprights.

