Tom Brady Discusses Preparing for NFL Broadcasting Career: 'Room for Improvement'
Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, is preparing to take the next step in his football career by joining play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the Fox Sports broadcast booth this upcoming NFL season.
In an interview Wednesday with Fox Sports pundit Colin Cowherd, Brady reflected on the progress he's made so far on the microphone.
"I would say yes [I have improved], and I would also say there's still so much room for improvement," Brady said. "It's almost like when I was a player, I never felt like I did things the right way. There were games where I would go in afterward and say, 'Man, I'm the worst quarterback in the NFL.' ... I'm sure I'm going to feel that way at Fox where I finish a game and I go, 'I didn't even give them what they wanted.' It's a very challenging thing in your own mind.
"I've asked a few people, 'How do you know that you did a good job?' For me, so much of this is going to come down to the preparation. Did I feel like I was prepared? Did I feel like our crew was prepared? Did I give them the best over the course of the week so we could give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful for the fans?"
Brady became the highest-paid sports commentator in broadcasting history when he signed a 10-year contract with Fox Sports worth $375 million in 2022. He'll immediately step in as the network's top analyst, taking the place of Greg Olsen, who occupied that role for the last two years next to Burkhardt.
Just like his playing career, there are lofty expectations surrounding Brady once he makes his official NFL broadcasting debut in Week 1 for a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.
"From my standpoint, I'm going to work as hard as I can," Brady said. "... I don't want to let anyone down. I don't want to let the people at Fox here down, and I certainly don't want to let the great NFL fans down either."