Tom Brady Epically Roasted Jets In Speech After Patriots Unveiled his Statue

Tom Brady to took a massive shot at the Jets after seeing his statue with the Patriots unveiled.

Tom Brady roasted the Jets after the Patriots unveiled his statue at Gillette Stadium. / Patriots on X.
Tom Brady was officially immortalized outside of Gillette Stadium as the Patriots unveiled a statue of him ahead of their first preseason game versus the Commanders. After leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories over 20 legendary seasons with New England, Brady became the first player in franchise history to receive a statue.

As Brady expressed gratitude and celebrated his statue unveiling in front of a crowd full of Patriots fans chanting "Brady, Brady," he couldn't refrain from taking a shot at his longtime division rival, the Jets.

"In the end this statue isn't just for Pats fans," Brady said during his speech. "It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year, probably in the second quarter, maybe the third."

Brady's shot at New York received loads of laughs and applause from the fans in attendance. After all, Brady dominated the Jets (as well as the rest of the AFC East) during his career, compiling a 31–8 record against New York and winning the division title nearly every year of his career.

Even with Brady retired, the Jets are not free from his wrath.

