Tom Brady Gave Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts His Own Special Award After Eagles Win
Tom Brady capped his first year as Fox's lead color analyst by calling Super Bowl LIX alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Where the legendary John Madden used to give out turkey legs to his Thanksgiving Day players of the game, Brady developed his own award given to the top player from each game he called this season.
"Every game that I broadcast, I award the LFG Player of the Game to that one player who makes me say, 'Let's f------ go!'" Brady said in the videos explaining the new honor.
Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP award after the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive 40–22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs. The honor puts him in an impressive fraternity with Brady, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and his performance—221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, three combined touchdowns—also earned him the year's final LFG Player of the Game from the New England Patriots great.
"It's going to take a while to process it. You're going to wake up tomorrow morning and you're going to feel so good," Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, told Hurts after his first title win.
"I'm so happy for you," he continued. "Congratulations to you and your team, you guys played so well all season long and there couldn't be a better Super Bowl champion than the Philadelphia Eagles and you led them to victory."
Hurts can add his second "LFG" trophy to his growing pile of hardware from the 2024–25 season. He also took home the award for the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield (Weeks 4, 18) and Hurts's teammate Saquon Barkley (wild-card round, NFC championship game) were also two-time winners during the LFG Player of the Game's inaugural season.