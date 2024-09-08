The Moment Tom Brady Made His NFL Broadcasting Debut Was Special
Tom Brady finally made it to national television—as a broadcaster, instead of an NFL player.
The former New England Patriots quarterback made his Fox Sports broadcasting debut alongside Kevin Burkhardt on Sunday, with Brady set to call the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns Week 1 matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The 47-year-old went through some practice runs as a color commentator during the offseason, but Sunday marked his first time officially in the booth calling plays.
Here was the special moment when Brady was unveiled on live television:
“We say welcome to the broadcast booth,” Burkhardt said. “He’s Tom Brady, and I’m Kevin Burkhardt. And you’re a broadcaster, how about that?”
“We’re here,” Brady replied. “It’s been quite a journey, but I love being your partner.”
Brady went on to give his first analytical comments as a broadcaster, fielding a question about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s NFL future after Prescott signed a new deal.
“Dak signed the largest contract in the history of the NFL, now he’s gotta go out there and earn it,” Brady said. “2023 was his best season, he’s coming off of that, but going forward it’s going to be what happens in the postseason.”
Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension on Sunday morning, ending a months-long negotiation saga in Dallas. Prescott, 31, enjoyed a career-high 2023 season in which he threw for over 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns.
However, as Brady notes, Prescott’s biggest test may come in the playoffs as the Cowboys haven’t reached an NFC championship game since 1995, the last year they won a Super Bowl. Expect to hear much more of Brady’s analysis on the Cowboys and Browns this afternoon.