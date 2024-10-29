SI

Fans Speculated About Tom Brady’s Instagram Post After Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy News

Andy Nesbitt

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Gisele Bündchen is expecting a child with her boyfriend, 37-year-old jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, according to a report.

Bündchen, of course, was married to Tom Brady from 2009-2022. They had two children together, Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, that they've shared custody of since their divorce.

Brady hasn't made any public comments about the pregnancy news, which broke Monday night, but he did post something on Instagram that had fans speculating it was about his ex-wife's big news. The former QB, who is in his first year of calling NFL games on FOX, posted a sunset video with The Chicks covering Fleetwood Mac's legendary song "Landslide" playing in the background.

These are the lyrics that played in the post:

"Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?"

Fans had reactions to that:

