Tom Brady Names One Thing He Hopes Fans See in His NFL Broadcasting Debut
There has never been a more highly-anticipated broadcasting debut than Tom Brady's first game for Fox Sports this weekend. Which isn't really saying much. But it's still true! The NFL world cannot wait for Brady to be on the call for the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns season opener on Sept. 8.
The network knows as much and has leaned very hard into promoting their newest employee. That extends to putting Brady together with Curt Menefee for an interview on Fox 5 NY. In a short interview clip released on Menefee's X (formerly Twitter) account, Brady named one thing he hopes fans will see in his debut—his passion for football.
"How do I understand the mechanics of broadcasting and network television?" Brady said. "As I've kind of worked my way through that process, it has come back to just be myself. To clearly see what I see on the field. And then what people hopefully will see is my love of the game."
There is no doubt Brady loves football. He couldn't stay away from the game for more than a year and even went through the whole unretirement dance. Getting that to shine through to millions of people watching at home is a tricky process, though. He has to toe the line of being enthusiastic without going over the top, while at the same time ensuring he sounds engaged with both the game and the audience.
It will be very interesting to see if Brady is capable of doing so off the bat.