Tom Brady Joins FOX Sports Booth for First Time During UFL Championship
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady entered the FOX Sports booth for the first time during Sunday’s UFL championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas.
The 46-year-old Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports to become the lead game analyst starting in the 2024-25 season, replacing longtime play-by-play announcer Greg Olsen.
Though he won’t begin his analyst gig until this fall, Brady got his toes wet on Sunday night, as he was reportedly slated to call plays in the second quarter of the UFL championship.
Fellow FOX announcers Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt happily welcomed Brady to the booth.
“So far, what are your impressions of this championship game?” Menefee asked Brady.
“They’re all a little different. You get into these games and there’s a lot of defense out there right now,” said Brady. “Somebody’s gotta get the ball down the field and try to open this field a little bit, it’s a lot of horizontal passes and defenses are swarming and trying to punch the ball out. Make them defend every blade of grass, that’s what we used to say.”
Brady’s No. 12 jersey was retired by the New England Patriots last week during the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s Hall of Fame induction in Foxborough.