Tom Brady's Ownership Stake in Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Be Approved
NFL legend Tom Brady is expected to be approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this week, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
A formal vote is expected to be held in Tuesday's NFL fall owners' meetings in Atlanta, where 24 of the league's 32 owners will need to approve Brady's ownership stake. The NFL's finance committee unanimously approved Brady, and sources told Schefter that they couldn't recall a time where the finance committee came to a unanimous decision.
Brady's ownership stake in the Raiders is expected to be around 10%. The deal between Brady and majority owner Mark Davis was reached in May of 2023, but the agreement needed to be vetted by the league in advance of a vote.
When Brady is formally approved this week, he will become just the third player in NFL history to become an owner, joining Chicago Bears end-turned-owner George Halas and Baltimore Colts flanker-turned-Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.