Tom Brady Praises Bill Belichick for How He Shaped QB on and Off the Field

The former Patriots quarterback, as he always does, spoke glowingly of his longtime coach.

Tom Brady didn't pass up on the opportunity to praise his former head coach. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Since Tom Brady has retired, he has not been shy about heaping praise on his former coach Bill Belichick.

The duo had unprecedented success, capturing six Super Bowl titles together with the New England Patriots. Even though the ending in New England for Brady reportedly resulted in some hard feelings, the duo clearly has a tremendous amount of respect for each other.

Brady once again waxed poetic about Belichick in an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“We always had a great relationship, we still do,” Brady said. “I know there was a lot of things later in my career that people would say, to try to create division. I think there was always a great respect for each other. I always saw him as someone I was trying to please out there as my coach. And I wanted to be the best I could be for the team. ...Were there times when we didn’t see everything eye to eye? Yeah, but that’s 20 years of a relationship. ... I’m not characterizing our relationship based on a few moments that weren’t perfect for either of us. I mean we had as great of a relationship as you can have over a long period of time. We had a tremendous success and there's no coach I would have rather played for than him.”

Brady went on to say, "I have looked back on those moments [with Belichick in New England] as the best moments of my life, outside of being a parent, as the things that have shaped me into who I am today."

Belichick clearly was a strong influence on Brady's career and his success, and the former quarterback-turned-NFL analyst isn't shy about speaking on their relationship and giving plenty of credit to his ex-coach for the role he played in his career.

