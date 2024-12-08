Tom Brady Sends Classy Message to Randy Moss on 'FOX NFL Sunday'
Randy Moss was absent from ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown in Week 14 as he deals with a health issue. ESPN announced Moss was stepping away in a brief press release on Friday.
On Countdown they paid tribute to Moss and said that the Hall of Famer was "adamant" that they do his signature "You Got Moss'd" segment on the show.
ESPN was not the only network to wish Moss well. On FOX NFL Sunday, former teammates and colleagues sent along their thoughts and prayers with Tom Brady calling Moss, "one of the all-time great teammates and friends."
"Our heart obviously is with you," Brady continued. "Our prayers. All our positive energy. We love you so much, man."
Moss played a little over three seasons with Brady and Rob Gronkowski in New England. When Moss's career ended he briefly worked at FS1 before moving to ESPN where he's been ever since.