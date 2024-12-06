Randy Moss Stepping Away From ESPN to Deal With 'Personal Health Challenge'
Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN for an extended time to focus on "personal health challenge." ESPN released a statement announcing Moss's decision on Friday morning, noting that he addressed the situation on Sunday NFL Countdown last week.
"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away form Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."
A number of Moss's ESPN colleagues shared the news on X. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell previously put out a message of support from himself and the organization where Moss got his start in the NFL.
Here is video of Moss briefly addressing the situation on Sunday NFL Countdown.'