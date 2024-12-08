ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' Crew Pay Tributes to Randy Moss Amid Health Battle
Randy Moss surprised the NFL world last week when he announced that he's battling a health issue and would need to wear glasses while appearing on ESPN's NFL Sunday Countdown. A few days later the network shared that Moss would be taking a leave of absence for an extended time to "focus on a personal health challenge."
On Sunday morning Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan and the rest of the Countdown crew took some time to shoutout Moss and wish him a speedy recovery.
"Randy we are sending all our love to you and your family today and every day and we can not wait until you are right back here where you belong," Greenberg said.
Here's that moment:
They gave Moss another shoutout later in the show before doing their weekly "You Got Mossed" segment.
Here's hoping Moss will be back to 100 percent as quickly as possible.