Mark Davis Wants Tom Brady to Help Raiders Select Quarterback of the Future
Mark Davis wants Tom Brady to be involved in the Las Vegas Raiders' big football decisions moving forward.
Brady is officially an NFL owner. On Tuesday, the league's group of owners approved the seven-time Super Bowl winner's purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders in a unanimous vote. Although he will face broadcasting restrictions for Fox Sports as a result of the purchase, Davis wants the former star quarterback involved in team decisions.
When asked Tuesday about the team's newest star joining the franchise, Davis said that while Brady can't play quarterback for the Raiders, he could help select the team's quarterback of the future.
The Raiders don't currently have that quarterback on their roster. Gardner Minshew has played in five games and has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,014 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Second-year signal-caller Aidan O'Connell has played in three games and has completed 63.6% of his passes for 403 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Neither guy appears to be the long-term answer.
The Raiders are 2–4 and after trading Davante Adams to the New York Jets, appear headed for another down season. They will almost certainly be looking to find their quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL draft or via free agency after the season.
Brady is now in a position to help the franchise find that guy.