Tom Brady Gave Vague Answer When Asked About Role With Raiders' Front Office
Fox commentator and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has one game to go in his rookie year as a broadcaster—the Super Bowl—but seemingly many more questions to answer.
At several points this season, Brady's position as a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has threatened to overshadow his much-hyped broadcast debut. Brady has had to deflect a number of conflict-of-interest accusations as numerous reports, including from SI, have portrayed him as an active participant in the Raiders' operations.
On Wednesday, veteran media reporter Bryan Curtis of The Ringer asked Brady point blank to clarify his hand in Las Vegas's offseason moves. Brady was vague in response.
"He called it a 'long term, kind of behind-the-scenes type role' that would 'support the team and the leadership and the overall vision for success.' No specifics beyond that," Curtis wrote in social media.
It was a sanitized, corporate-friendly answer—and an intriguing one to those wondering to what extent Brady helped the Raiders land coach Pete Carroll.
With Brady seemingly bent on seeing out his lengthy Fox broadcasting contract, it appears unlikely these questions will disappear.