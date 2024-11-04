Tom Brady Waxed Poetic About Matt LaFleur’s 'Handsome' Look During Key Packers Play
Sunday’s thrilling NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions had everything from hilarious touchdown celebrations to wild controversial plays to a bit of off-script commentary by Fox announcer Tom Brady.
Brady made headlines early in the game for criticizing the refs after Lions defensive back Brian Branch was ejected for a dirty hit. In a separate instance in the second quarter, Brady made another attention-grabbing comment, one that was less scathing but more… peculiar.
The Packers were trailing 7-3 and were set up for a critical 3rd-and-short in Lions’ territory when Brady started to gush over coach Matt LaFleur’s looks.
“Look at that guy,” Brady said as Fox cameras panned to LaFleur. “Look at that perfect little mustache and goatee that he’s got… I was so impressed when I saw him in the tunnel, such a handsome guy. He said he spends $100 a week keeping himself looking like that.”
“Wow,” boothmate Kevin Burkhardt replied.
Burkhardt then quickly turned the attention back on the game: “And, we get a flag.”
Brady’s comments on LaFleur’s grooming habits irked some fans who likely wanted more substantial analysis on the actual football game. But, in Brady’s defense, LaFleur does deliver a killer face card on the Packers sidelines.
The Packers (6-3) enter their Week 10 bye coming off a 24-14 loss to the Lions. Up next is another divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 17.