Tommy DeVito Teases Potential Run on 'Love Island’ With New Teammate
The New York Giants quarterback room is bonding the best way modern men know how: watching Love Island.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Giants backup quarterback Tommy DeVito said that he and rookie Jaxson Dart were forging a friendship with the help of the reality show, and even teased potentially trying their hand at joining the villa.
“Me and Jax might go on Love Island. We’ve talked about it,” DeVito said. Asked directly if they were watching the show together, DeVito laughed. “We have, we have. I can’t say we do it every night. But from time to time, when we get an off day, yeah we watch it, we talk about it.”
It is not hard to imagine both Dart and DeVito taking a run on the show, although how they would actually fare in the villa remains to be seen. Jaxson has an advantage based on his name alone—it practically writes itself on his lower third while in the confessional. DeVito strikes me more as a Casa Amore guy, entering the game late to provide a shake-up.
When it comes to both Love Island and the Giants’ QB room, we simply can’t wait to see what happens next week.