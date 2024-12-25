Tony Gonzalez Had Classy Message for Travis Kelce After Chiefs Star Broke His Record
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rewrote the franchise's history books during the club's Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the four-time All-Pro hauled in the 77th touchdown reception of his career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's record for the most in team history.
Kelce saluted Gonzalez's iconic celebration, dunking the football over the crossbar.
After the game, Gonzalez paid homage to Kelce, sharing a classy message for the Chiefs tight end, which was posted by NFL on Prime Video's account on X (formerly Twitter).
"What's up Travis! Congratulations on breaking the all-time Chiefs touchdown record," Gonzalez said. "Lot of big names that you passed ... Including me. And I just wanna say congratulations. Watching you grow as a player on the field, off the field. Everything that you've done for the game, for the position."
"Couldn't be prouder of you, couldn't be happier for you. Keep it up, you've got a lot more to go."
Gonzalez also took to his account on X and gave Kelce props for nailing his celebration.
Kelce told reporters after the game that the celebration was "showing love" to Gonzalez. But it was during his interview with reporter Stacey Dales immediately after the game where Kelce shared some kind words about the six-time All Pro and Amazon Prime Video analyst.
"Tony has been a mentor to me," Kelce said. "He's been right there for me, any questions I've ever had. I feel like I'm still trying to fill that guy's shoe. He's such an unbelievable competitor and I've got so much love for him. It's just an honor to even be in the conversation with him."