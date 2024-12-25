Travis Kelce Salutes Tony Gonzalez's Classic Celebration After Breaking Team Record
On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs fans watched jubilantly as tight end Travis Kelce caught his 77th touchdown with the team—the most in franchise history—against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The moment was significant because of who Kelce supplanted: fellow tight end and franchise icon Tony Gonzalez, a Hall of Famer who made 10 Pro Bowls in his 12-year stint with the team from 1997 to 2008. After scoring the record-breaking touchdown, Kelce imitated Gonzalez's signature celebration by dunking the football over the crossbar.
Kelce drew a flag for the celebration, but a supportive Gonzalez has already vowed to pay the future Hall of Famer's fine.
Gonzalez, in addition to a successful football career at California, played three basketball seasons for the Golden Bears (he dropped 23 points in the second round of the 1997 NCAA tournament against Villanova).
Kelce may not have the basketball pedigree of his forebear, but now he has accomplished something even the great Gonzalez never did on the football field.