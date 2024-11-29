Tony Gonzalez Volunteers to Pay Travis Kelce’s Potential Fine in Exchange For TD Tribute
There's no question that two of the greatest players in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs organization are also two of the greatest tight ends of all-time in Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Gonzalez, who is an NFL analyst for Amazon, is on site in Kansas City on Friday for the Chiefs' matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. And it's fitting that he's in attendance, as he has an opportunity to potentially witness Kelce break his franchise record for touchdown receptions in a Chiefs uniform. Entering Friday's contest, Gonzalez and Kelce are tied atop the franchise record books for career touchdown receptions with 76.
Gonzalez says that if Kelce breaks the record on Friday, he would love to see Gonzalez's patented field goal dunk celebration from his time in Kansas City. To add to it, if Kelce does the celebration and gets fined, Gonzalez has volunteered to pay for it.
"I am so happy for him. He is one of the best tight ends to ever do it," Gonzalez said during Friday's pregame show. "On and off the field, to watch him grow. I've been following him since he was a rookie, and I'm not surprised by it. He's one of the greatest tight ends of all-time."
"And how about the fans to have myself and then have Travis come take that torch. A lot of history's gonna be broken on this field today and I can't wait to see this happen. If he dunks it, I will pay that fine!"
Clearly, there's a ton of mutual respect between the two franchise legends, who also happen to be two of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the NFL.
Kelce will look to break Gonzalez's record when the Chiefs host the Raiders on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.