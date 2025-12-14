Tony Jefferson Apologized for Gesture Directed at Chiefs Fans Following Ejection
Chiefs fans are going through a lot right now, but at least they got an apology from Tony Jefferson.
Kansas City was eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday after losing to the Chargers, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ugly knee injury that could sideline him for a while. Chiefs fans also had to watch as Los Angeles safety Tony Jefferson landed a brutal hit on receiver Tyquan Thornton.
The hit came early in the fourth quarter as Thornton secured a catch over the middle. Jefferson went helmet-to-helmet, knocking Thornton out of the game and garnering a flag for unnecessary roughness. He was ejected from the game soon after.
Jefferson was booed heavily as he left the field and apparently made an obscene gesture toward Chiefs fans. After the game, he apologized for it.
“I apologize for that. I’m classier than that. I was just caught up in the moment,” Jefferson said when asked about the gesture. “I won’t sit here and act like I’m a perfect man. I messed up when I did that. I have kids at home, and there’s kids out there watching the game too, so I apologize.
“They probably got it on TV, I don’t know. But if they did, I apologize to the Chiefs fans, my kids, and all the kids around, also.”
It sounds like he’s genuinely apologetic for it, though obviously you can’t do something like that to opposing fans. He’ll likely be hearing from the league office this week.