Tony Romo Made Bold Travis Kelce Declaration on Broadcast After Chiefs' Win
The Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 4-0 start after a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and they had some help from a familiar face.
Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce entered Week 4’s matchup as the most talked-about Chiefs player due to his notably slow start to the season. In Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the veteran silenced his critics with his most efficient performance of the young season so far, bringing in seven of nine targets for 89 yards, though he still hasn’t found the end zone yet. He had just eight catches for 69 receiving yards in his previous three games combined.
Kelce finished as the team’s top receiver after Rashee Rice suffered a leg injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field.
Following the game, CBS announcers Tony Romo and Jim Nantz had a brief exchange about Kelce’s impact in the Chiefs’ gritty win over the Chargers.
“Kelce is back,” Romo said.
“All the hot takes, you gotta find someone else to troll this week,” Nantz replied.
“He’s not going away anytime soon,” Romo added.
Romo is likely right about that, as Kelce has cemented himself as one of the team’s most clutch players as well as the Chiefs franchise’s all-time leading receiver. He surpassed tight end Tony Gonzalez with his 917th career reception in the second quarter.
Sunday’s win marked the fourth game this season in which the Chiefs have won by one score or less. Kelce and the Chiefs will look to continue their momentum into Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.