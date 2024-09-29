Travis Kelce Becomes Chiefs' All-Time Leading Receiver With Catch vs. Chargers
It's been a slow start to the season for Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who entered play on Sunday with just eight receptions and 69 yards through the first three games of the year.
He was targeted more frequently during the first half in the Chiefs' Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up four catches midway through the second quarter.
Kelce's second grab of the day, a short reception for just eight yards, saw him overtake legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez in Kansas City's franchise record books. Kelce usurped Gonzalez to become the Chiefs's all-time leading receiver, having hauled in the 917th reception of his career.
Gonzalez racked up 916 catches during his 12 seasons with the Chiefs. No other receiver in franchise history even comes close to Kelce and Gonzalez, as Dwayne Bowe's 532 receptions are good for third in Chiefs history.
Gonzalez played 190 games for Kansas City, averaging 4.8 catches per contest. Kelce, who is in his 12th season, has played in 162 games and averaged over 5.5 catches per game in his career.
The 34-year-old is still seeking his first touchdown grab of the season, currently sitting two touchdowns shy of Gonzalez (76) for the franchise's all-time mark.