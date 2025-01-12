Tony Romo Claimed He Predicted Broncos’ Fake Punt Before Game Even Began
Tony Romo’s career as a color commentator has taken a few turns.
Straight out of his NFL career, Romo struck viewers with a fresh new voice, and had an impressive knack for predicting plays just before they happened through the first few years in the booth.
As always, there was a backlash to the Romo love, with some fans later coming to dislike Romo’s overeagerness on some calls. Today, Romo lives in between those two extremes. He and Jim Nantz are a staple of every NFL fans’ media diet, regardless of their opinion.
On Sunday while on the call for the wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, Romo tried to recreate some of that old magic of his, but the prediction didn’t hit the same.
After the Broncos pulled off an impressive fake punt in the second quarter, Romo told Nantz that he had totally called the bit of trickery....last night at dinner.
“Did I tell you last night?” Romo said. “That’s Sean Payton. He needed to steal a possession. He did it with the Saints in the Super Bowl against the Colts when you could surprise onside, and I told you and our team last night. I said, ‘He ain’t gonna surprise onside, but he is gonna surprise on a punt.’”
The thing that made Romo’s predictions early in his career so impressive is the fact that the audience knew about them before they happened. “Didn’t I tell you!” is a tough angle to play when you only told Jim Nantz.
Still, it was a fun moment for the booth, and a great play by the Broncos. Despite the conversation, the Denver offense was unable to turn the drive into points, and the Bills carried a 10-7 lead into halftime.