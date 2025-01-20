Tony Romo Destroys Refs Over ‘Terrible’ Call In Ravens-Bills Showdown
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC playoff showdown that features the two leading candidates in the NFL MVP voting this season in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
While they both led their teams to touchdowns in the first quarter, the Bills had one of their drives come to end thanks in part to a really bad holding call that had Tony Romo blasting the refs on the CBS broadcast.
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was the lineman who drew the flag but the replay showed he didn't do anything wrong.
"Oh that is not a hold at all, Jim," Romo said. "He just swipes his hands down, a little trap technique which is like when you try to put your hands on him you swipe it down. That’s a terrible call."
The Bills had to punt the ball away a few plays later. It feels like every possession in this game is going to matter, so having one affected by a bad call could end up being the difference between winning and losing.