Travis Hunter’s Brother Seen Dominating Youth Football Tournament
Travis Hunter isn't the only football player in his family.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is set to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but his younger brother is trying to make a name for himself on the gridiron as well.
Yesterday footage emerged of Hunter's younger brother Trayvis—yes, you ready that right—dominating the OT7 passing tournament in Dallas.
The younger Hunter brother is a wide receiver for Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia. He's a wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class and is listed at 5'7" and 140 pounds. He remains unranked on 247Sports and doesn't have any FBS offers listed yet, though he has shared a pair of offers from FCS programs.
The older Hunter brother was the best player in college football during the 2024 season. The Colorado cornerback and receiver won the Heisman Trophy, plus the Walter Camp, Chuck Bednarik, Fred Biletnikoff and Paul Hornung awards while being named a unanimous All-American this past season.
Trayvis has a lot to live up to when he does eventually reach the next level. For now he seems to be doing pretty well.