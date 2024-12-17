SI

Travis Hunter's Brother, Trayvis, Receives College Offer From Familiar School

Two schools offered Travis Hunter's younger brother, Trayvis, on Monday.

Blake Silverman

Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after catching a touchdown against the 2022 Celebration Bowl.
Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after catching a touchdown against the 2022 Celebration Bowl. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Hunter reached the pinnacle of college football Saturday when he was awarded the Heisman Trophy after a dominant season with Colorado. Now, his younger brother, Trayvis, may be up next.

Trayvis, a 2027 recruit, is a sophomore wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia. He recorded 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games this season according to MaxPreps.

The offers started to roll in for Trayvis on Monday. He received his first collegiate offer from Tennessee State University where College Football Hall of Fame running back Eddie George is the head coach.

"Blessed to receive my first ever offer from Tennessee State University," Trayvis posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

A few hours later, Hunter posted that he received another offer. This time, he got the call from Jackson State, where his brother Travis played with Deion and Shedeur Sanders before Deion was hired as Colorado's coach. At Jackson State, Travis was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the top freshman player in FCS football.

Trayvis received his first two offers only a couple of days after Travis won the Heisman. Not a bad week for the Hunter brothers.

Only a sophomore, Trayvis has plenty of time to mull his future over and see more offers roll in. No matter where he decides to play college football, he'll have a Heisman winner on his side.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Football