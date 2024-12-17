Travis Hunter's Brother, Trayvis, Receives College Offer From Familiar School
Travis Hunter reached the pinnacle of college football Saturday when he was awarded the Heisman Trophy after a dominant season with Colorado. Now, his younger brother, Trayvis, may be up next.
Trayvis, a 2027 recruit, is a sophomore wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia. He recorded 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games this season according to MaxPreps.
The offers started to roll in for Trayvis on Monday. He received his first collegiate offer from Tennessee State University where College Football Hall of Fame running back Eddie George is the head coach.
"Blessed to receive my first ever offer from Tennessee State University," Trayvis posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
A few hours later, Hunter posted that he received another offer. This time, he got the call from Jackson State, where his brother Travis played with Deion and Shedeur Sanders before Deion was hired as Colorado's coach. At Jackson State, Travis was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the top freshman player in FCS football.
Trayvis received his first two offers only a couple of days after Travis won the Heisman. Not a bad week for the Hunter brothers.
Only a sophomore, Trayvis has plenty of time to mull his future over and see more offers roll in. No matter where he decides to play college football, he'll have a Heisman winner on his side.